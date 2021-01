Anahit Avanesyan appointed Minister of Healthcare of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Anahit Avanesyan Minister of Healthcare, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

According to another presidential decree, Arsen Torosyan has been relieved from the position of Minister of Healthcare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan