Armenian military reports “stable operational situation” at LoC with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military says a “stable operational situation with no incidents recorded” was maintained along the entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact of the Armenian state border on January 17 and in the morning of January 18th.

“According to information received from the National Security Service of Armenia, no border incidents were recorded either at the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate road which is under the responsibility of the National Security Service border troops. The Armed Forces of Armenia and the National Security Service border troops units are controlling the border situation along the entire length of the border line and are fulfilling their mission,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

