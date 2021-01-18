Pashinyan proposes to appoint Anahit Avanesyan Minister of Healthcare

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian President’s administration has received a proposal by the Prime Minister to appoint Anahit Avanesyan as Minister of Healthcare, Armenian president’s assistant Hasmik Petrosyan told Armenpress.

Earlier the Presidential administration reported that they have received the PM’s proposal to dismiss Arsen Torosyan from the Minister of Healthcare.

Anahit Avanesyan has been serving as first deputy minister of healthcare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan