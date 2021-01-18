Artsakh Foreign Minister receives ARF representatives

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan received today representative of the ARF Armenia Supreme Council Ishkhan Saghatelyan and representative of the ARF Artsakh Central Committee, member of the Artsakh Parliament Davit Ishkhanyan, the ministry told Armenpress.

The sides discussed a number of issues relating to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the latest regional developments.

Both sides attached importance to holding discussions on matters of national significance.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan