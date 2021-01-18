Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

President’s Office confirms receiving PM’s motion on dismissing Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan

President’s Office confirms receiving PM’s motion on dismissing Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian’s office has received Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion requesting the dismissal of Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan, Sarkissian’s aide Hasmik Petrosyan confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

Whether or not Torosyan himself has tendered his resignation to the prime minister wasn’t immediately clear.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration