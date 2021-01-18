President’s Office confirms receiving PM’s motion on dismissing Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan
13:41, 18 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian’s office has received Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion requesting the dismissal of Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan, Sarkissian’s aide Hasmik Petrosyan confirmed to ARMENPRESS.
Whether or not Torosyan himself has tendered his resignation to the prime minister wasn’t immediately clear.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version