Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Nearly 50,000 Artsakh residents already back home

Nearly 50,000 Artsakh residents already back home

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers continue ensuring the safe return of the residents of Artsakh from Armenia to their homeland, the Russian defense ministry reports.

189 Artsakh residents have returned to Stepanakert in one day.

So far, a total of 49, 827 people have returned to Artsakh.

The Russian peacekeeping mission continues following the maintenance of the ceasefire from the observation posts.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration