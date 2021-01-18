“Aliyev regime doesn’t follow call by Council of EU”: Armenian Ambassador sees need for sanctions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan sees need for applying sanctions on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his regime.

“Two months ago on 19.11.2020 the Council of the European Union issued a statement calling upon the sides to undertake steps to consolidate cease-fire in and around Nagorno Karabakh. So far, the Ilham Aliyev regime has done everything in contrary. #SanctionAliyev is the only way forward”, the Ambassador said on social media.