Parliament session – LIVE
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.
46 issues are on the agenda.
The MPs will debate at first hearing the bills on making changes and amendments to the Tax Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Law on Weapon, etc.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
