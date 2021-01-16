Armenia to submit complaint to ECHR against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is planning to submit a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights against Azerbaijan, representative of Armenia to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan told ARMENPRESS.

''It's quite a long time we have been carrying out preparatory works - evidence collection, evaluation, complaint preparation processes. In the nearest future we are planning to submit a complaint against Azerbaijan. It will cover a wide range, from the protecting the rights of victims, the wounded, the displaced, to the claims on lost or damaged property, which we think are quite numerous'', Kirakosyan said.

According to him, all the violations of the international law, including the international humanitarian law, will be addressed in the complaint.