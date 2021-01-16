Azeri authorities transfer bodies of two Armenian servicemen to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani authorities have transferred the remains of two Armenian servicemen to Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

Hunan Tadevosyan, a spokesperson for the agency, told ARMENPRESS that the Azerbaijani military found the bodies of the two soldiers in the Talish-Mataghis direction. “A medical examination is underway to indentify the bodies,” he said, adding that search operations for bodies are underway in the Hadrut, Fizuli, Jabrayil and Shushi directions were combat actions took place during the war.

