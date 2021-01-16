LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.50% to $1998.50, copper price up by 0.24% to $7989.50, lead price down by 1.70% to $1999.00, nickel price up by 1.50% to $17997.00, tin price up by 0.08% to $21075.00, zinc price down by 1.96% to $2720.00, molybdenum price stood at $22443.00, cobalt price stood at $38005.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.