Top 10 tax payers pay more in 2020 than in 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The list of top 10 tax payers is led by Grand Tobacco Company in 2020. The top 10 tax payers paid more taxes in 2020 than in 2019, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

The 2nd tax payer is Gazprom Armenia, the 3rd is Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine and the 4th is Geopromining Gold.

‘’The top 10 tax payers paid more taxes in 2020 than in 2019. The difference is not so big, but given the hardships of 2020 we assess it quite satisfactory’’, Edvard Hovhannisyan said.