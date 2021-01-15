Armenia’s state budget tax revenues overperformed by 60 billion AMD
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Tax revenues of the state budget of Armenia amounted to 1 trillion and 385.2 billion AMD, which is about 60 billion drams more than the index envisaged by the law on the budget, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.
- 18:47 Top 10 tax payers pay more in 2020 than in 2019
- 18:07 Armenia’s state budget tax revenues overperformed by 60 billion AMD
- 17:20 Asian Stocks up - 15-01-21
- 17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-01-21
- 16:18 Russia announces withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies
- 16:12 Putin discusses NK conflict settlement with Security Council members
- 15:54 ‘2021 must become a year of restoration of our economic ambitions’, Armenian PM says
- 15:42 Partial lockdown imposed in two villages of Artsakh to tackle new coronavirus clusters
- 15:23 Military Prosecutor of Armenia meets with families of fallen or missing soldiers
- 13:22 Russia's COVID-19 cases pass 3,500,000
- 12:48 Governor of Shirak Tigran Petrosyan tenders resignation
- 12:27 Armenian cultural heritage in territories under Azerbaijani control is seriously endangered – MFA
- 12:11 Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow
- 12:05 Russian, Hungarian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh
- 11:48 Governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province says ready to establish border market with Armenia
- 10:46 COVID-19: Armenia reports 396 new cases, 471 recoveries in one day
- 10:10 European Stocks up - 14-01-21
- 10:08 US stocks down - 14-01-21
- 10:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-01-21
- 10:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-01-21
- 10:05 Oil Prices - 14-01-21
- 09:38 Road condition
- 09:00 12-month inflation in Armenia comprises 3.7%
- 01.14-20:14 Russian Foreign Ministry informs US, French Ambassadors about Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 01.14-19:40 Pashinyan's Moscow visit discussed at a meeting of PM with ''My step'' bloc
13:35, 01.12.2021
Viewed 2023 times Former PACE member sentenced to 4 years in prison for taking bribes from Azerbaijan
12:27, 01.11.2021
Viewed 1946 times ‘Without winners and losers’ – Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev on potential resolution for NK conflict
10:18, 01.11.2021
Viewed 1399 times Towards the "Fourth Republic" – Armenian President publishes article
17:15, 01.09.2021
Viewed 1366 times Armenian FM holds meeting with Homeland Salvation Movement representatives
14:48, 01.09.2021
Viewed 1338 times Armenia strongly condemns initiation of prosecution against Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan