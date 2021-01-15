Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Armenia’s state budget tax revenues overperformed by 60 billion AMD

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS.  Tax revenues of the state budget of Armenia amounted to 1 trillion and 385.2 billion AMD, which is about 60 billion drams more than the index envisaged by the law on the budget, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.





