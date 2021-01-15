Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-01-21

YEREVAN, 15 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 January, USD exchange rate down by 2.92 drams to 522.53 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.97 drams to 634.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.13 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.62 drams to 712.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 461.78 drams to 30940.9 drams. Silver price down by 3.81 drams to 424.19 drams. Platinum price up by 318.32 drams to 18614.1 drams.