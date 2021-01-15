Putin discusses NK conflict settlement with Security Council members

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a consultation today in a video-conference mode with the permanent members of the Security Council, the Kremlin press service reports.

Putin informed the Security Council members about the results of the January 11 talks held with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Russian leader and the Security Council members also discussed relevant issues of the country’s domestic and foreign policy.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan