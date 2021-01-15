‘2021 must become a year of restoration of our economic ambitions’, Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today discussing the 2022 macro-economic framework, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“2020, also from the economic perspective, was a very problematic year not only due to the war, but also the novel coronavirus pandemic. We should clearly record that 2021 is going to be a year of restoration of our economic ambitions. We must specify the actions which will enable to overcome the difficulties and really restore the economic ambitions which we had as a result of the famous events in 2020.

We have many economic challenges, but we also have numerous opportunities. Of course, we firstly should focus on solving the humanitarian issues, but we must record that the trilateral statement signed in Moscow on January 11 and its possible implementation can create new economic opportunities for Armenia. We are inclined to fully use that opportunities, I repeat again – for not only restoring our economic ambitions, but also establishing higher bars”, Pashinyan said in his opening remarks.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan presented overall forecasts over the macro-economic framework and economic developments for 2020. He stated that due to the COVID-19 and the consequences of the recent war in Artsakh it would be better to start earlier the debates over the budgetary process.

A number of issues relating to the 2022 state budget draft, the drafting of 2022-2024 medium-run expenditure program, the economic policy, the economic growth forecasts, fiscal policy were discussed during the meeting.

Pashinyan noted that the quality of programs being implemented in 2021 will have an effect on the macro-economic framework of 2022.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan