Russia's COVID-19 cases pass 3,500,000
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 24,715 to 3,520,531 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate does not exceed 0.7%.
There are currently 546,356 active coronavirus cases in Russia.
- 13:22 Russia's COVID-19 cases pass 3,500,000
- 12:48 Governor of Shirak Tigran Petrosyan tenders resignation
- 12:27 Armenian cultural heritage in territories under Azerbaijani control is seriously endangered – MFA
- 12:11 Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow
- 12:05 Russian, Hungarian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh
- 11:48 Governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province says ready to establish border market with Armenia
- 10:46 COVID-19: Armenia reports 3969 new cases, 471 recoveries in one day
- 10:10 European Stocks up - 14-01-21
- 10:08 US stocks down - 14-01-21
- 10:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-01-21
- 10:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-01-21
- 10:05 Oil Prices - 14-01-21
- 09:38 Road condition
- 09:00 12-month inflation in Armenia comprises 3.7%
- 01.14-20:14 Russian Foreign Ministry informs US, French Ambassadors about Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 01.14-19:40 Pashinyan's Moscow visit discussed at a meeting of PM with ''My step'' bloc
- 01.14-18:04 NK conflict settlement should be based on right of Artsakh's people to self-determination – FM
- 01.14-17:40 FM Aivazian calls on Azerbaijan to refuse from militaristic and anti-Armenian rhetoric
- 01.14-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-01-21
- 01.14-17:34 Asian Stocks - 14-01-21
- 01.14-17:19 Artsakh status remains most important principle for resolution – FM responds to OSCE MG’s Popov
- 01.14-17:14 Armenian PM, Kazakh Ambassador discuss economic cooperation prospects
- 01.14-16:10 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office highlights settlement of NK conflict among 2021 priorities
- 01.14-15:42 Pashinyan Administration vows continuous efforts to repatriate PoWs from Azeri custody
- 01.14-15:36 Armenian FM meets with members of parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs
13:35, 01.12.2021
Viewed 2004 times Former PACE member sentenced to 4 years in prison for taking bribes from Azerbaijan
12:27, 01.11.2021
Viewed 1934 times ‘Without winners and losers’ – Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev on potential resolution for NK conflict
10:18, 01.11.2021
Viewed 1375 times Towards the "Fourth Republic" – Armenian President publishes article
17:15, 01.09.2021
Viewed 1362 times Armenian FM holds meeting with Homeland Salvation Movement representatives
14:48, 01.09.2021
Viewed 1333 times Armenia strongly condemns initiation of prosecution against Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan