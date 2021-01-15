Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Russia's COVID-19 cases pass 3,500,000

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 24,715 to 3,520,531 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate does not exceed 0.7%.

There are currently 546,356 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

 





