Governor of Shirak Tigran Petrosyan tenders resignation

GYUMRI, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Governor of Shirak Province Tigran Petrosyan has tendered his resignation, the acting director of his administration’s press service Araksya Kirakosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Kirakosyan said that Petrosyan will elaborate on the reasons of his resignation after the Cabinet will approve it.

He served as Governor of Shirak since February 2019.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





