Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif will discuss the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on January 15.

“On January 26 the Iranian Foreign Minister will pay a working visit to Moscow during which he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is expected to continue the exchange of views on a number of international issues, including the current situation around Nagorno Karabakh, Syria and Afghanistan”, the foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

Other issues of the bilateral interest and the international agenda will also be discussed during the meeting of the ministers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan