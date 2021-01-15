Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Russian, Hungarian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will discuss the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing today.

“On January 22 the meeting of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will take place in Moscow. They are expected to discuss a number of issues of the international agenda, including the situation around Ukraine and Nagorno Karabakh”, Zakharova said, adding that the ministers will also discuss other issues of bilateral interest.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





