COVID-19: Armenia reports 3969 new cases, 471 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. 396 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 163,972, the ministry of healthcare said today.

471 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 152,320.

11 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2974.

2546 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 7952.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 726 (5 new such cases).

