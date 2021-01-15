Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 January:

The price of aluminum stood at $2008.50, copper price stood at $7970.50, lead price stood at $2033.50, nickel price stood at $17731.00, tin price stood at $21059.00, zinc price stood at $2774.50, molybdenum price down by 0.49% to $22443.00, cobalt price up by 1.05% to $38005.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





