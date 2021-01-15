Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to bad weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles due to an avalanche danger.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

