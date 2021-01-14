Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Russian Foreign Ministry informs US, French Ambassadors about Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received Ambassadors of the USA and France to Russia John Sullivan and Pierre Levy and presented information about the results of the January 11 negotiations over Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian MFA informed.

''The Ambassadors were informed about the results of the January 11 negotiations of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. A comprehensive exchange of views on the future joint efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries took place'', reads the statement.





