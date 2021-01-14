Pashinyan's Moscow visit discussed at a meeting of PM with ''My step'' bloc

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The details of the January 11 Moscow visit of P Pashinyan were discussed at the meeting of Pashinyan with the parliamentary faction of ''My step'' bloc, head of the parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts told the reporters.

''That was a regular meeting which are usually held on monthly basis. The meeting addressed the details of the January 11 visit, as well as the future activities of our political team’', Makunts said, adding that the issue of PoWs was in the first place of the agenda of the meeting. ''There is nothing new in this direction, if there is any, the Government will announce'', she said.