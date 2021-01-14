FM Aivazian calls on Azerbaijan to refuse from militaristic and anti-Armenian rhetoric

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian calls on Azerbaijan to refuse from militaristic and anti-Armenian rhetoric.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s statement according to which the Armenian officials have no right to visit Nagorno Karabakh, the FM told reporters: “The November 9 statement has not put any restriction and cannot put a restriction on the visit of Armenian officials and foreign partners, any person to Artsakh. Therefore, we invite the Azerbaijani side to deal with the reality, refuse from militaristic and anti-Armenian rhetoric, and if they are really ready to establish normal relations with Armenia and Artsakh, to work together and start negotiations over the final clarification of the status”.

