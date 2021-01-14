Pashinyan Administration vows continuous efforts to repatriate PoWs from Azeri custody

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian vowed to lawmakers today that the Armenian government will continue efforts for repatriating all Armenian prisoners of war and other detained people who are currently held in Azeri custody.

“The fabricated charges against Armenian servicemen and the initiation of criminal cases against them in Azerbaijan is a violation of not only the trilateral statement but the Geneva conventions,” Aivazian told lawmakers at the foreign relations committee of parliament.

“These factors do not contribute to the efforts of forming trust in the region, because the most important pledge for developing trust is the implementation of the assumed obligations. Armenia pursues on the highest level the issues of returning prisoners of war. Armenia will continue its efforts with the purpose of returning all prisoners of war and hostages and finding out the fates of those missing,” he said.

Aivazian said the foreign ministry is cooperating with international partners in this direction by combining its steps with other authorized bodies.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan