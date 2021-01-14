Armenian FM meets with members of parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian is having a working meeting with the members of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs.

“We are meeting days after the trilateral summit in Moscow based on the results of which a statement has been signed the main point of which is the unblocking of communications in the region. Our today’s meeting aims at analyzing the results of the meeting and the statement with the Foreign Minister and discussing our central priority, that is the possible actions for returning our prisoners of war [from Azerbaijan]”, Chairman of the committee Ruben Rubinyan said.

On January 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a meeting in Moscow as a result of which a trilateral statement has been signed.

