Negative COVID-19 test to be required for travel to US – Embassy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Armenia informs that starting January 26, 2021, all air passengers will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test before their travel to the United States.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that air passengers are now required to get a viral test (for current infection) within three days of travel and provide written documentation to the airline”, the Embassy said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan