Parliament Speaker says partner states of Armenia, Azerbaijan should make efforts for return of POWs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Urazayev who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Mirzoyan thanked the Ambassador for his personal contributions in the relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan. He highly valued the current level of the ties between the two countries, specifically highlighting the Ambassador’s investment in deepening the mutual cooperation between the Armenian and Kazakh Parliaments.

Speaker Mirzoyan introduced the situation following the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10 to the Ambassador and stated that in line with the process of unblocking the regional infrastructures the issue of the return of the Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians remains a priority. According to him, all partner states of Armenia and Azerbaijan should make efforts for solving the issue of the return of POWs.

The Kazakh Ambassador thanked Ararat Mirzoyan for the effective cooperation, assuring that in his future activities as well he will try to contribute to the development of relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan. Timur Urazayev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan is interested in deepening the productive cooperation with Armenia and thanked the Armenian side for the participation with an observer mission to the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

Highlighting peace between the countries of the region, the Ambassador stated that the Kazakh side has always called on to solve the existing problems around the negotiation table. According to him, the unblocking of the transportation infrastructure in the region can create opportunities for the development and expansion of new ties. Timur Urazayev assured that Kazakhstan will make efforts to solve the humanitarian problems.

