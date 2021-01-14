Major investment projects happening in Armenia, says economy minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan assures that major investment programs are carrying on in Armenia. Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Kerobyan said there are many investors now in Armenia and he doesn’t differentiate them as being foreigners or locals. “I am meeting every day with several such investors and every day I am giving solutions to the issues they face,” Kerobyan said.

Asked when it would be possible to see major investments in Armenia, Kerobyan said there are such major investments happening right now. “We can go and I will show you a 100 million worth investment, the Renshin company,” he said, referring to the construction company active in the Armenian real estate market development.

