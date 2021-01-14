Investments from Diaspora to Armenia not frozen – High Commissioner Sinanyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Investments from the Diaspora to Armenia have not frozen, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

He said after the recent war there is disappointment among the Diaspora, people are waiting for answers and want to know what happened. “Although, I think, the answers are clear”, he said.

Commenting on the current situation around the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, Sinanyan said the government needs to make clarifications how the money is being spent and for what, in order to eliminate all suspicions.

