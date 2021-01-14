Armenia enters very important stage of judicial reforms, PM says

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is entering a very important stage of judicial reforms. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

The PM said they will wait firstly for the formation of the patrol police. “We have a certain court staff over issues connected with detention and arrest which will investigate only the pre-trial proceedings. This is a broadly used practice in the world”, Pashinyan said, adding that a new process of electing and appointing judges will launch, where the most important is the integrity checking.

“There can be a case when the Corruption Prevention Commission may give a problematic conclusion connected with the integrity, but it can also have no effect on the appointment of a judge by the Supreme Judicial Council.

We should be guaranteed that the impartiality of judges who appear in this new status will not be questioned in any way, in other words, everyone should take into consideration the decision made, rather than to discuss whether there is any political link with that particular decision or not”, the PM said.

