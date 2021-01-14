Government approves Armenia’s energy development strategic program

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the energy development strategic program by 2040 and the timetable for the implementation of the program.

According to the explanation, the energy system long-term development program adopted in 2015 was not fully reflecting the Armenian government’s current policy in the energy sector, the ongoing situation of the field and its development prospects. The main purpose of the current document is the strategic planning of the energy sector.

The adoption of the draft decision will define the main directions of Armenia’s energy development by 2040 and the actions aimed at ensuring its implementation.

