Artsakh search teams find remains of woman in Karintak village

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams have found the body of a 58-year old civilian in the village of Karintak, Artsakh.

State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS that the remains of the woman – Alvard Tovmasyan – were found outside her home in Karintak. The victim's family has identified the body.

“On January 13 search operations were carried out also in the directions of Talish, Hadrut and Mataghis, where no bodies were found. So far, the number of bodies of servicemen and civilians found in areas where combat actions took place stands at 1230. No search operations will be carried out today. The Azerbaijani side notified that due to some works search operations aren’t possible now,” Tadevosyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan