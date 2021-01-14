Armenia, Belarus to sign agreements on readmission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the draft on signing readmission agreements between Armenia and Belarus.

The singing of the protocol on implementing the readmission agreement between the governments of Armenia and Belarus will enable to carry out joint and coordinated actions for finding out and returning citizens illegally residing in the territories of the two sides, as well as the citizens of the third countries and those having no citizenship.

