Armenian military reports “stable operational situation” at LoC with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A stable operational situation maintained at the entire length of the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on January 13 and in the morning of January 14, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

“According to information received from the Armenian National Security Service, no border incidents occurred at the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate road which is under the responsibility of the National Security Service border troops as well. The units of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the NSS border troops are controlling the border situation at the entire length of the border and are fulfilling their mission,” the Defense Ministry said.

