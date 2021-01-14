Minister Arshakyan presents latest achievements of Armenian technology field to Dutch Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High technological industry Hakob Arshakyan received on January 13 Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the minister highlighted raising the efficiency of the cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands at various directions of the high technological field, as well as implementing and developing joint programs.

The Dutch Ambassador said it’s an honor for him to work in Armenia and added that he is aware of the achievements of the Armenian technological sector, is interested in the high technologies and is ready to contribute to expanding the technology cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Arshakyan introduced the Dutch Ambassador on the latest achievements of the Armenian technological sector, the ongoing projects, including the Virtual Bridge, the Engineering City and the Cybersecurity Excellence Center.

“Through our various projects we aim at creating communication between the provinces and Yerevan, as well as connecting Armenia with the technology centers of the world, by creating cooperation opportunities with the leading companies and potential investors”, the minister said, adding that Armenia has a great potential of technology mind.

The Dutch Ambassador expressed readiness to work on deepening the bilateral cooperation in the field of high technologies.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan