LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.81% to $2008.50, copper price down by 0.26% to $7970.50, lead price up by 2.47% to $2033.50, nickel price up by 0.34% to $17731.00, tin price up by 0.66% to $21059.00, zinc price down by 0.63% to $2774.50, molybdenum price down by 0.19% to $22553.00, cobalt price up by 3.04% to $37610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.