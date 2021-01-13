Armenian FM highlights solution of the issue of POWs in a phone conversation with Russian FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov on January 13, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

In the context of the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on January 11, the Ministers discussed issues of regional security and stability. Minister Aivazian emphasized the full and immediate implementation of the obligation on the repatriation of the prisoners of war, captives and other detained persons enshrined in the statement of November 9, 2020.

During the conversation the sides also touched upon the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations.