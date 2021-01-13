Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-01-21

YEREVAN, 13 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 January, USD exchange rate up by 1.45 drams to 526.89 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.29 drams to 642.33 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.14 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.61 drams to 721.26 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 15.52 drams to 31190.6 drams. Silver price up by 9.72 drams to 432.39 drams. Platinum price up by 606.38 drams to 17769.96 drams.