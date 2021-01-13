“We don’t have such information” – Russian peacekeepers on purported Azeri ceasefire breach

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh have no information on the purported Azeri ceasefire breach. According to several media reports the Azerbaijani military has opened gunfire from the town of Shushi in the direction of a military position of the Artsakh Defense Army, resulting in victims. However, an official representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent told ARMENPRESS that they don’t possess such information.

“We do not have such information,” Russian peacekeeping contingent representative Nikolay Kruchinin told ARMENPRESS when asked whether or not the reports are true.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh wasn’t immediately available for comment.

UPDATES:

16:57 - Artsakh Defense Army confirms that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire and opened gunfire. One Artsakh serviceman was wounded in the shooting.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan