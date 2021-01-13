Ruling faction head says return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan remains a priority
14:37, 13 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Lilit Makunts says the issue of the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan remains a priority.
“This is a vital issue and all efforts must be made at all possible channels for solving this humanitarian issue”, she told reporters in the Parliament.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
