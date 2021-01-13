Weather forecast in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 13 and on January 17, the ministry of emergency situations reports.
Snowfalls are forecast in most of the regions in the evening of January 14 and on January 15-18.
The air temperature will gradually increase by 4-6 degrees today in the daytime and on January 14.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
