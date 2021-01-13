Armenian, Russian Prosecutor Generals discuss cooperation in extradition fields

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan met with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov during his working visit in Moscow, the Office of the Armenian Prosecutor General told Armenpress.

The officials praised the high level of the cooperation between their offices and expressed readiness to further deepen it in accordance with the strategic partnership and friendship spirit between Armenia and Russia.

They stated that the current legal-contractual base creates necessary conditions for the protection of rights of the Armenian and Russian citizens, raises the efficiency of the joint fight against international crime.

The Armenian and Russian Prosecutor Generals also discussed the partnership in the fields of extradition, as well as a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also touched upon the activity of the representatives of the Russian prosecution in Artsakh during the Russian peacekeeping mission. Artur Davtyan said the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its functions on ensuring the security of Artsakh-Armenians, but added that the deployment of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh has greatly increased the security guarantees and created grounds for the strengthening of the stability in the Line of Contact.

Based on the results of talks the Prosecutor Generals of Armenia and Russia signed a 2021-2022 cooperation program.

Artur Davtyan has been awarded by Igor Krasnov with the Certificate of the Russian Prosecutor General for his major contributions to the strengthening of the rule of law and the international cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan