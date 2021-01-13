Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

Ruling faction to nominate former military prosecutor for member of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament will nominate the candidacy of former military prosecutor Gagik Jhangiryan for the member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

“I have agreed to be nominated by the ruling faction, but I am not holding a political position, I am not becoming a member of the political team. I am going to a professional work”, he told reporters.

