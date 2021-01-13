Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

Azerbaijan continues grossly violating international humanitarian law – Artak Beglaryan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues to heavily violate international humanitarian law speculating the issue of captured civilians and war prisoners, Chief of the Artsakh Presidential Staff Artak Beglaryan said on Twitter.

“Many PoWs and civilians from wartime, 64 PoWs and some civilians from postwar period are prisoned there without Azerbaijan’s confirmation to ICRC and Russian mediators”, Beglaryan said.





