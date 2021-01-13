18-year-old on-duty serviceman dies from heart disease, says Artsakh military

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. A Defense Army soldier died Tuesday evening in Artsakh, with the official preliminary cause of death reported as pulmonary heart disease. The 18 year old serviceman, Radik E. Tatosyan, was serving in a military base deployed in the eastern direction, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a news release.

“An investigation is being conducted to determine details of the incident,” the Defense Ministry said, extending condolences to the family and friends of the soldier.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan