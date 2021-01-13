Azerbaijan continues policy of ethnic cleansing towards Artsakh – Armenia Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement over the 31st anniversary of the anti-Armenian pogroms in Baku.

Armenpress presents the statement:

“31 years ago the international community witnessed another crime against the Armenian people in Azerbaijan: the massacres and mass deportations of the Armenian population, who were the core of Baku’s multicultural image, have been implemented in the Azerbaijani capital with a special brutality for days. Hundreds have been killed, maimed and went missing, tens of thousands have become refugees. With the anti-Armenian massacres in Baku in January 1990 Azerbaijan’s policy of exterminating Armenians has been completed.

Not only the Armenian population, who have lived and created in Baku for centuries, but also the Armenian historical-cultural heritage in the city was under the target of the anti-Armenian policy of the Azerbaijani authorities.

As of now the organizers and perpetrators of the anti-Armenian pogroms in Baku, who are still glorified as heroes, have not been held accountable.

Moreover, till now Azerbaijan continues that policy of ethnic cleansing and extermination of Armenians towards Artsakh. The vivid evidence of this is the complete eviction of Armenians from the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani occupation, which has been carried out through mass war crimes and ethnic cleansings.

Today, by paying tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Baku anti-Armenian massacres, we once again highlight the united commitment of Armenia, Artsakh and all Armenians to guarantee the Armenian people’s right to live freely, safely and in a dignified manner in their homeland”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





