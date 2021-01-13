Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

Armenia Central Bank to carry out transactions in foreign exchange market

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia will carry out transactions in the foreign exchange market of the country for ensuring the normal operation of the financial markets, the CBA told Armenpress.

“The Central Bank of Armenia continues monitoring the financial markets and in case of necessity will use all its tools to guarantee the stability of prices and the financial stability”, the statement says.

